Coast Guard responds to a helicopter crash near Galliano

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Coast Guard responded to a commercial helicopter crash on Friday.

According to Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, watchstanders received a call around 10:00 a.m. about a helicopter reportedly going down in the marsh near Galliano.

Sector New Orleans launched multiple vessels to assist. Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the area that is believed to be the debris field of the aircraft.

The Coast Guard, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Parish Fire Department and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries responded to the incident.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.