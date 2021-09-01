Coast Guard responding to drillship stranded in Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Coast Guard responded Wednesday to a vessel that reportedly sustained damage during Hurricane Ida and was left stranded with about 140 crewmembers aboard, according to a press release from the Coast Guard.

During the storm, the Coast Guard received a report that the vessel had sustained damage. Members of the Coast Guard’s Eighth District Outer Continental Shelf division have reportedly been in contact with both the master of the Noble Globetrotter II and Noble Corporation since Sunday to determine the extent of any damage, and to ensure that the crew’s lifesaving equipment is functional and available in the event of an emergency.

The press release from the Coast Guard says that throughout all of the communications between the U.S. licensed master of the vessel and the Coast Guard, the master has maintained that the vessel was supposedly not in distress or actively taking on water.

The release states, “Information released on social media, reportedly from the crew of the Noble Globetrotter II, indicates potential issues with safety, including possible damage to the hull.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Coast Guard launched a helicopter aircrew from Air Station New Orleans to conduct an overflight of the vessel and has diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Venturous to the scene,” it said.

The vessel and the company are developing a plan to bring the vessel into port for repairs. The Coast Guard will maintain communications with the master of the vessel until it arrives in port.

The vessel and crew are currently located 80 nautical miles south, southeast of Grand Isle, La., in the Gulf of Mexico.