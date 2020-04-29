Coast Guard rescues two people in the water near Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard)— The Coast Guard rescued two people from the water after a vessel capsized near Grand Isle Wednesday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the vessel at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, of a 17-foot bass boat taking on water with three people aboard.
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter air crew.
The aircrew arrived on scene to the capsized vessel and located the three people who had swam to the rock jetty nearby. The MH-65 aircrew was able to safely hoist the two women and transport them back to Air Station New Orleans.
It was reported that Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department Marine Division rescued a man also in the water.
All three personnel were reported in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.
