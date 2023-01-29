NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Saturday (Jan. 28).

According to reports, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile responded to a report regarding a vessel taking on water after the engine became detached from the boat around 8:13 a.m. near the Chandeleur Islands.

Sector Mobile watchstanders dispatched helicopter aircrew to assist and transport the adult male and minor boater to Bay St. Louis, Miss.

Both boaters are reported to be in stable condition. There are no updates at this time.