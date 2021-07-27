Coast Guard rescues one person from downed aircraft in Fourleague Bay, near Morgan City

St. Mary Parish, La. (KLFY) One person was rescued Tuesday after the 2002 Cessna 182T aircraft they were piloting landed in Fourleague Bay, south of Morgan City.

According to the Coast Guard, reports of the crash came in around 8:18 a.m.

The Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Department boatcrew arrived on scene to assist and the person was hoisted from the water and transported to a local hospital.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.