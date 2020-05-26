Coast Guard rescues 2 overdue boaters near Hopedale, La.

(Coast Guard 8th District Press Release)

The Coast Guard rescued two overdue boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 11:30 a.m. of an overdue vessel.

The two people left Hopedale Marina for a fishing trip Sunday afternoon and did not return on time.

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water boat crew was launched from Coast Guard Station New Orleans, along with a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans.

The aircrew located the two boaters stranded on an island. The boat crew embarked the two people and brought them back to the marina. It was reported that their vessel sank at around midnight and they drifted to the island.

The two individuals were reported in good condition.

“This is a case where their float plan truly saved their life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Plummer, Search and Rescue Mission coordinator.

“Filing a float plan can be as simple as telling your friend or family member what time you will be back. With the owner doing so, we knew the general vicinity they would be and were able to find them quickly and in good condition.”