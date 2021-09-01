Coast Guard rescued 13 people, 2 animals post-Ida

The Coast Guard received a report that a man had been struck in the head during the storm by a window in Leeville, Louisiana, August 30, 2021. An Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew landed on a highway and embarked the patient and took him to West Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – Thirteen people and two animals were rescued by the Coast Guard after Hurricane Ida. Additionally, six people were assisted by crews.

Flight time by Coast Guard rescue crews from New Orleans, Mobile, and Cape Cod totalled 27 hours and 42 minutes.

Rescues took place Monday and Tuesday in Leeville, Port Sulphur, Grand Isle, LaPlace and Houston, Texas. Efforts ranged from transporting individuals to hospitals for medical attention to rescuing individuals in a storm-damaged motel.