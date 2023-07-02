US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

NEW ORLEANS (KLFY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a recreational diver yesterday approximately 36 miles south of Port Fourchon.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. from the offshore vessel stating a 60-year-old male was experiencing decompression symptoms and needed medical assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched to assist and landed on a nearby offshore platform where the diver was located. The diver was onloaded and transferred to West Jefferson General Hospital in Marrero.

The diver was last reported to be in stable condition.