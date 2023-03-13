US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Coast Guard medevaced man from a platform approximately 40 miles south of Port Fourchon, La.

A man, 37, was medevaced from a platform by The Coast Guard Monday.

The Coast Guard received a call at around 7 a.m. from the aircrew of the Acadian Air Med requesting assistance to medevac a crewmember on a platform having difficulty breathing, reportedly.

The aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the platform, put the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University Medical Center.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.