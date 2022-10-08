(KLFY) – According to the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland, a 67-year-old man was medevaced from a recreational boat on Friday.

The man was medevaced about 45 miles offshore of Venice, La, according to the 8th District Heartland.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a distress alert from the boat’s VHF radio, and a good samaritan in the area relayed the message that one of the passengers aboard was suffering from heart attack-like symptoms.

Watchstanders then diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew that was in the area.

When the helicopter crew arrived, the man was hoisted aboard and transported to the University Medical Center New Orleans.

He was last reported to be in stable condition, according to 8th District Heartland.