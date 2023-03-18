US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Coast Guard medevaced a man from BP’s Atlantis platform Friday, approximately 130 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The New Orleans Sector Coast Guard got a call at approximately 5:40 p.m. from a medic aboard the Atlantis requesting assistance to medevac a 28-year-old crewmember on the platform with an injury to his eye.

The aircrew arrived on scene, loaded the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.