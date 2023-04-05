US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember, 37, from a towing vessel Tuesday.

The vessel was about 60 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans got a call at 3:18 p.m. stating a crewmember was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.