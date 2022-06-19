NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued one person whose jet ski had become disabled on Lake Salvador in St. Charles Parish, the Coast Guard confirmed.

It happened Saturday evening.

The Coast said a small response boat crew was flagged down by boaters requesting assistance for an overdue jet skier who had not been seen for hours.

A search began and a helicopter crew located the missing jet skier whose jet ski had become disabled.

The rescued jet skier did not require any medical assistance, the Coast Guard said.