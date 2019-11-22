Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Clinton mayor resigns after tumultuous time in office

Louisiana

by: Tyler Waggenspack

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – The mayor of a town in East Feliciana Parish has turned in her resignation.

Mayor Lori Bell immediately resigned Thursday, according to a formal letter provided by her attorney.

Bell has served as mayor and town alderwoman of Clinton since 2012.

In her letter, Bell says her decision comes after being “under a constant microscope” regarding choices she’s made as mayor since 2016.

It’s been a rough ride for Bell as she was arrested three times during her tenure.

Bell turned herself in back in January for failing to respond to multiple warnings regarding the town’s deteriorating water system.

That’s according to an affidavit at the time.

Bell was also arrested November of 2018 for reportedly using the town’s police department money illegally to purchase a tent with her name on it.

Bell was also placed behind bars in October 2018 for her involvement in signing an illegal multi-purchase agreement to buy four vehicles with the Clinton’s then Chief of Police, Fred Dunn. 

According to Bell’s resignation letter, she will focus more now on her Christian Ministry after becoming a licensed and ordained minister.

Here’s the full letter below:

Courtesy: Niles B. Haymer, attorney for Lori Bell

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories