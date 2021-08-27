Cleco secured 1,100 additional workers to respond to Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, Cleco Power has secured 1,100 workers, including damage assessors, power line technicians, and vegetation specialists to help repair any damage to our transmission and distribution systems.

“Cleco prepares for storms year-round. We have a detailed emergency response plan in place that is reviewed and rehearsed throughout the year to help us prepare, respond and improve,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. “Tropical Storm Ida is moving quickly and is expected to become a major hurricane. If the projected intensity holds, customers should expect high winds, flooding, tree damage, and power outages.” Forecasters indicate that Tropical Storm Ida could make landfall Sunday afternoon in southeast Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of about 120 mph when the center of the storm reaches land. “Safety is a priority in everything we do. When conditions are safe, our workers will begin patrolling to assess the damage by land and or air,” said Robichaux. “From there, we’ll start clearing debris, making repairs, and restoring power.”

Safety tips to follow before, during, and after a storm: