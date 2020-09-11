Clean up efforts underway after McNesse State University heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) Cleanup efforts are underway in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes.

News Ten’s Jiovanni Lieggi was at McNeese State University looking at the cleanup efforts there, plus, he gives us a look at the damage further south into Cameron Parish at Holly Beach.

We’re currently here at McNeese State University, and its a very active scene and I want you to take a look at some of the damage and debris.

That’s some of the sheet rock, and sheet metal.

And now we’re getting one of the first looks as to what Holly Beach looks like on the ground.

We talked to several residents who say if there would have been more flooding, those houses wouldn’t have been there.

Power crews were working to restore the power all through Cameron parish.

And, as everyone has been saying: Lake Charles will be strong once again.

