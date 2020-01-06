Live Now
City officials: Explosion near Alexandria business was extortion effort

Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A minor explosion outside a former bar in Alexandria was an attempt to extort money from a nearby business , news outlets reported.

No one was injured when the improvised explosive device blew up in a trash can outside the former Alexandria bar on Thursday, the outlets reported, citing a statement from city officials.

An investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and city police determined the explosion was an extortion attempt, according to the statement released Friday.

Officials did not release further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

