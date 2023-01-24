LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Due to approaching severe weather, the City of Lake Charles has announced it is altering its service hours for Tuesday. All city facilities, including City Hall, Historic City Hall, recreation centers and the Public Works Administration Building will close at 2 p.m.

City Transit Service will be suspended beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Any trash or garbage not collected on Tuesdays normal route will be collected by Solid Waste personnel tomorrow. Residents are asked to please bring in and secure any trash receptacles that may be curbside. Residents are also asked to pick up and secure any loose items in their yards.

Public safety and other essential personnel will continue to operate. Residents are asked to avoid traveling local roadways if possible as the storms pass through the area. Should travel be necessary, motorists are asked to use extreme caution. Heavy downpours could lead to temporary localized street flooding. Motorists are asked not to travel down flooded streets should this occur.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Lake Charles City Council Meeting scheduled for tonight at 5:30 p.m. will be held tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. This includes both the Special Meeting and the Agenda Meeting.

Citizens are reminded that several City services, including permit applications, occupational license renewals and water bill payments, can be accessed through the City’s website, www.cityoflakecharles.com.