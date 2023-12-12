MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, Dec. 15, officials from the cities of Monroe, Ruston, Vicksburg and Shreveport will hold a joint press conference on updates regarding the I-20 Passenger Rail project. The press conference will take place at noon at 301 DeSiard St. in Monroe.

Having passenger rail service across North Louisiana, and connecting Dallas and Atlanta through Jackson and Vicksburg, would be both a joy and an economic blessing for Shreveport. I am pleased to see that the Southern Rail Commission has received a $500,000 grant for further study of the passenger line along the I-20 corridor. Mayor Tom Arceneaux, City of Shreveport

Implementing passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor will not only provide a connection to Vicksburg and major cities like Atlanta and Dallas but will also focus on much-needed safety and quality of life improvements for underserved residents within the broader region. Mayor George Flaggs, City of Vicksburg

The City of Ruston is thrilled to announce that the Southern Rail Commission has received $500,000 in funding for the I-20 Corridor Rail Study. This future investment is a direct result of a great partnership between Vicksburg, Monroe, Shreveport, and Ruston. We look forward to having rail service from our city to all parts of this great country. I want to personally thank Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator John Kennedy, and Representative Julia Letlow for seeing the opportunities this rail service will bring to us and so many others. Mayor Ronny Walker, City of Ruston