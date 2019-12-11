Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Citgo Six released from prison, now under house arrest

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Six American oil executives, two with ties to Lake Charles, have been released from a Venezuelan prison and placed under house arrest, according to the Associated Press.

The six Citgo employees were summoned to Venezuela just before Thanksgiving in 2017. While in Caracas, Venezuela, on the business trip, they were arrested on corruption charges. A Venezuelan court ruled in June that the men should stand trial.

There is no word yet on where the men are being held.

Tomeu Vadell was the plant manager of the Citgo refinery in Southwest Louisiana when he was arrested.

Alirio Zambrano also spent time as a manager of the local Citgo refinery.

A Venezuela state-owned oil company is the majority owner of Citgo.

Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano and Jose Angel Pereira were also arrested with Vadell and Zambrano.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
41°F Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

46°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
41°F Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories