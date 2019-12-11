Citgo Six released from prison, now under house arrest

Six American oil executives, two with ties to Lake Charles, have been released from a Venezuelan prison and placed under house arrest, according to the Associated Press.

The six Citgo employees were summoned to Venezuela just before Thanksgiving in 2017. While in Caracas, Venezuela, on the business trip, they were arrested on corruption charges. A Venezuelan court ruled in June that the men should stand trial.

There is no word yet on where the men are being held.

Tomeu Vadell was the plant manager of the Citgo refinery in Southwest Louisiana when he was arrested.

Alirio Zambrano also spent time as a manager of the local Citgo refinery.

A Venezuela state-owned oil company is the majority owner of Citgo.

Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano and Jose Angel Pereira were also arrested with Vadell and Zambrano.