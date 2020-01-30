Live Now
Child shot in South Bossier home, BCPD investigating

Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning inside a South Bossier home that wounded a child.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, dispatchers started getting calls around 3:30 a.m. reporting gun shots had been heard in the Golden Meadows neighborhood in the area of Honeysuckle Lane.

Once police were able to identify the home in the 5000 block of Honeysuckle Lane where the shots had been fired, they found a juvenile inside with a gunshot wound to the leg. The juvenile, who is described by police as being “not quite pre-teen age,” was taken to LSU Oschner Health Shreveport for treatment. The child is expected to survive.

Police say their detectives were able to determine that there were two people, including the child, inside the home when gunshots were fired from outside the house. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit tips online.

