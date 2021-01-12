Child porn suspect shot by JPSO deputy after allegedly pulling gun on officers

METAIRIE, La. (WWL-TV) — A Jefferson Parish deputy shot a child pornography suspect during a Tuesday morning search of his house.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, police were searching 79-year-old James Millet’s home in the 5000 block of Senac Drive as part of a child pornography investigation.

When deputies knocked on the door, Millet’s wife answered and told police that her husband was inside. Police escorted her out of the home and cleared the house, finding Millet in the back bedroom.

Police say Millet refused to exit and pulled a handgun on them.

A JPSO deputy shot Millet in the shoulder, disarming him and securing the weapon. He was treated for his wound on scene before being taken to UMC where he’s currently in stable condition.

Millet will be booked with aggravated assault of a police officer once released from the hospital, according to police. Police believe Millet was in possession of child pornography. That investigation is ongoing.

No deputies were wounded in the shooting.