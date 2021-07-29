Child dead after drive-by shooting in Minden

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- When selling your car, you might also be selling your personal information. While most people think they are done with just cleaning out their car, you might also want to clean out your car's electronic information. According to the Federal Trade Commission, your car is a computer that stores a lot of information about you.

Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, "With the technology in vehicles today, it's a convenience when they own the vehicle, but it could lead us to some type of opening ourselves to some type of identity theft and definitely compromising our personal information if and when we sell that vehicle to somebody else with the ways the maps track places that we've been, the garage door codes that are saved, the way we link our phones and applications to the computer in the vehicle. We want to make sure we clean those things out and not turn in over your vehicle with all of that data still stored."