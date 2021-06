LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There is a new King of Kings of Louisiana Seafood.

Tory McPhail was selected from a field of 10 former champions during the 14th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off in Lafayette.

McPhail will represent the state in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans in August.

He will also travel the nation to promote Louisiana seafood.

McPhail is a former New Orleans chef now operating 3 restaurants in Bozeman, Montana.