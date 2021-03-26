Check your symptoms: Seasonal allergies flaring up during the pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As we move into the heart of spring, many people will see those seasonal allergies flare up and there’s a way to tell if it’s a allergies or Covid-19.

The sight of pollen falling from trees could lead to many people sneezing.

Allergy and Immunology Doctor, James Kidd says seasonal allergies are common in Louisiana because of our trees.

“Oak pollen is the most significant tree pollen we have here, it’s very prolific. There’s lot of pollen and people are allergic to it and it’s easy to become allergic to it. The green sheen you see on your car is Oak Pollen” said Kidd.

According to Kidd, pollen can linger year-round, but once it’s on a surface it has little harm to you.

Since the start of the pandemic, allergies have often been confused with COVID symptoms, but doctors say wearing a mask helps both.

Kidd says, there are several ways to spot the difference between seasonal allergies and a COVID-19 infection. With both you could experience coughing, shortness of breath, congestion and fatigue.

Some key ways to know if you have COVID are body aches, chills, fever and loss of taste and smell.

“It can mimic other illnesses, but it’s pretty easy to distinguish it” says Kidd.

Recent weather has also played a role in the pollen levels.

“We’re getting into some extremely high levels so hopefully you have the Claritin ready to go or otherwise you’re going to be sneezing in the coming days with this drier pattern” said BR Proud’s Chief Meteorologist, Jesse Gunkel.

If you’re getting the sniffles, it’s best to take medication and at worst, see a specialist.

“If you’re having reoccurring sinus infections or ear infections or bronchitis then someone should look for an underlying allergic predisposition” says Kidd.

Venn diagram of the overlap of COVID-19 symptoms with seasonal allergy symptoms