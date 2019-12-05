1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Charges dropped against Louisiana man accused of threatening President Trump on Facebook

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Court records show charges have been dropped against the Shreveport man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump on social media.

Friedrich Ishola, 31, was arrested in November, about a week before the Trump rally in Bossier City, and charged with “threats against president and successors to the presidency,” on an affidavit filed by a U.S. Secret Service agent in Baton Rouge.

On Nov. 19, the Western District of Louisiana’s U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the charge against Ishola without prejudice. 

“The Government has had time to fully assess the complaint and through further investigation has determined to not continue prosecution,” the motion read. 

There was no sufficient evidence of a true threat, per the Western District of Louisiana’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The request was granted the following day by Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories