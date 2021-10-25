Charge: Teen hit disabled teacher; apparent TikTok challenge

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Arraignment is scheduled Dec. 18 for an 18-year-old Louisiana high school student accused of punching a teacher who uses a wheelchair. The motive apparently was a social media challenge, police have said.

Larrianna Jameese Jackson of Covington could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed, District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release.

He said Tuesday that she had been charged Oct. 15.

Covington police arrested Jackson on Oct. 6 on a felony charge of battery of a school teacher.

They said the 64-year-old teacher needed hospital care after an attack that investigators believe was in response to a TikTok challenge, news outlets reported.