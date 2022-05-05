BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday brawl that broke out at Central High School resulted in charges for six people, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).

A video of the incident that was circulating on Instagram appeared to show utter chaos in the school’s cafeteria. Multiple students can be seen throwing punches, while others were running to escape the area. Those in the vicinity can be heard yelling.

The video appears to have since been removed from Instagram.

EBRSO confirmed that after the incident, six individuals were issued summons for their alleged involvement in a “fistic encounter.” Authorities add that the brawl did not result in any injuries and that there were no weapons involved.