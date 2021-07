CHALMETTE, La. — A Chalmette woman awaits sentencing following a guilty plea of stealing nearly $100,000 in government funds.

On Wednesday, Jamie Marie Killian, 41, pled guilty to knowingly embezzling $99,940 in Social Security Administration money. Court documents report the crime happened from about August 2013 to June 2020.

Killian could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Her sentencing date is scheduled for October 27.