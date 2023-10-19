LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — What happens when one of the world’s most famous chefs comes to Louisiana, one of the world’s most renowned food destinations? We’re about to find out.

Celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is opening a restaurant in Lake Charles at the Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel and Casino, his first venture into Louisiana, according to the resort’s website.

The restaurant, called Gordon Ramsay Steak, will not attempt to duplicate or imitate the distinctive cuisine of Louisiana, according to its menu on OpenTable.com. Instead, it will feature upscale steakhouse fare like American Wagyu and prime-grade steaks and chops, as well as Ramsay’s signature dish, Beef Wellington.

“I’m honored to open a Gordon Ramsay Steak at the brand-new Horseshoe Lake Charles,” said Ramsay, as quoted in a report in BusinessWire. “My continued partnership with Caesars Entertainment has provided many exciting opportunities and I’m thrilled to introduce Louisiana to Gordon Ramsay Steak and bring world-class dishes and impeccable service to our guests.”

According to the report, the restaurant will seat over 200 guests overlooking the lake and feature a full bar “serving photo-worthy cocktails and an extensive wine list.”

No opening date has been announced. The restaurant’s page on the casino’s website says “Coming Soon,” and the first reservations available at OpenTable.com are on Nov. 15.

The Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel and Casino is located at 100 Westlake Ave. in Westlake.

