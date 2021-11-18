Caught on Camera: Monroe man kills 2, still on the run

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Delarrious Jones, 29 of Monroe, Louisiana has been on the run for a little over a year now and stands accused of taking the life of Malacra Smith and Lamarcus Plater. He is being sought out by law enforcement agencies across Louisiana on two counts of Second-Degree Murder and it was all caught on camera.

It was Tuesday, September 1, 2020, just before 7:30 am, officers responded to reports of shots being fired at Parkview Apartments. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men in the parking lot, both with visible gunshot wounds and both undoubtedly dead.

Early in the investigation, management at the apartment complex released surveillance footage that captured the gruesome attack from start to finish.

In the video, several individuals can be seen in the parking lot of the complex. As two men were talking, Jones who was identified by witnesses and an informant later in the investigation can be seen reaching over one man’s shoulder with a handgun and fires multiple times.

After shooting and killing the first victim, he then chases another man and fires several more times, leading to his death.

No one has seen nor heard from Jones since the shooting and authorities say he is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male, 6’1″, and 220 pounds.

If you believe you have seen Delarrious Jones, contact Crime Stoppers 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.

Any tip submitted in this case, or any case will always remain anonymous.