Cats Under Threat: Humane Society of Louisiana raising concerns after two cats found shot and poisoned near park, others missing

JEFFERSON, La. (BRPROUD) – The plight of a handful of cats was the focus of a news conference on Wednesday.

The news conference was held by the Humane Society of Louisiana and it focused on a dozen cats.

The charity has reason to believe that some cats “are being targeted with violence or abduction in Jefferson Parish.”

There is a colony of 10 to 15 cats that spend their time around Lafreniere Park in Metairie.

A group of people in the community takes care of those cats and as the summer progressed, the number of cats in the colony decreased, according to the charity.

“Not long after noticing some were missing, they found two carcasses together and a third body several days later,” according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Two of those cats were taken to the LSU Animal Disease and Diagnostic Lab in Baton Rouge.

Tests confirmed that the cats were shot by an air gun.

One was shot in the head and the other sustained wounds in the throat and chest.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, “Both also had traces of antifreeze (ethylene glycol) in their systems.”

A police report was filed but as of this writing, there are no suspects.

At this time, only half of the original colony remains near the park.

“Cats are often the target of violence, and we are determined to deter people from injuring, harming, or killing them,” HSLA Director Jeff Dorson said. “Cats are wonderful creatures and quite a few happen to live outdoors. However, it is important that we leave them alone and allow those who care for them by sterilizing and feeding them to do so unencumbered. Those who maim or kill them must also be held accountable and be charged accordingly.”

The Humane Society of Louisiana is also focused on helping a married couple from Westwego find their 10 missing cats.

Ramona and Robert Sanders are searching for their missing cats, some of whom are pictured below:





Images courtesy of Humane Society of Louisiana

Those cats came up missing after the couple returned from a vacation in October.

The couple has questions, but no answers as to why their cats went missing.

The cats are older and most are in need of medication.



Images courtesy of Humane Society of Louisiana

“We worry constantly about our cats, especially since some need medications and require special diets,” Sanders said. “We also worry that with the onset of winter, they may not have sufficient shelter and could starve to death.”

There are two rewards available for anyone that can help solve these mysteries.

The first comes strictly from the Humane Society of Louisiana.

They are offering $1,000 to anyone who can help find who is responsible for the killing and poisoning of the cats near the park in Metarie.

The second reward has to do with the missing cats.

A reward fund totaling $1,500 is available to anyone who can help find the ten cats.

If you have any information that could help in these cases, please call the Humane Society at 1-888-6-HUMANE (486-263).