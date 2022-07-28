ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge announced that there will be fee changes starting in August. Starting at the beginning of the month, the refuge will no longer charge a public use fee. Although there won’t be a public use fee, individuals visiting the refuge to fish and hunt are required to obtain and sign an annual Southeast Louisiana Refuges annual user brochure and regulations.

The brochure is free and will allow access to all the refuges listed in it. Visitors are encouraged to read through the brochure before signing them. For hunters and fishers, the signature portion of the brochure must be in their possession. The change comes with the announcement of the partnership with the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex.

Until the brochures become available, the Department of Interior/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges will grant a grace period without the brochures. When the brochures are available, they can be found at all of the traditional locations.