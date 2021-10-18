Cassidy says he won’t vote for Trump if runs for President again

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he won’t support Donald Trump if he runs for President in 2024.

During an interview on “Axios on HBO”, Cassidy says if the former President is again the GOP nominee for President, he won’t get his vote.

Bill Cassidy is 1 of 7 GOP senators who voted to convict Trump before he left office.@mikeallen: After that, Louisiana's Republican Party censured you.



Cassidy: I slept very well that night.



Allen: It's clear you ain't votin' for [Trump if he runs again].



Cassidy: I'm not. pic.twitter.com/tUcF3pAvCR — Axios (@axios) October 17, 2021

“President Trump is the first president, in the Republican side at least, to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four years. Elections are about winning,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump at the impeachment trial in January.

Back in June, Trump attacked Cassidy for that vote, when he announced his support for Sen. John Kennedy’s re-election campaign.

“Unlike Louisiana’s other Senator, Bill Cassidy, who used my name in ads and all over the place in order to get re-elected, and then went “stupid” said Trump.

Cassidy was also censured by the Louisiana Republican Party for that impeachment vote.