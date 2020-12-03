Cassidy meets with Louisiana native Linda Thomas-Greenfield, pick for UN Ambassador

WASHINGTON (KLFY) U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. on Wednesday met with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Louisiana native and LSU graduate who is President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

Thomas-Greenfield brings 35 years of diplomatic experience and public service to the position of U.S. Ambassador to the UN.

Her experience includes working in refugee policy, African affairs, humanitarian issues and economic development. She was also the top State Department official in charge of Africa policy during the Ebola crisis.

“Linda Thomas-Greenfield has dedicated her career to improving United States relations on the world stage. Hailing from Baker, Louisiana, she will represent our nation well as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“I’m very grateful to Senator Cassidy, a fellow Louisianan and LSU alum, for taking the time to meet with me today. It was a pleasure to discuss the opportunities and challenges we face at the United Nations and the importance of diplomacy. I’ve always honored my Louisiana roots, no matter where I served in the world, by adding a Cajun spin — something I call Gumbo diplomacy — and engaging with people in the spirit of building trust and finding common ground. I hope to bring that same style of diplomacy to the United Nations,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

Before her nomination, Thomas-Greenfield served a host of other posts, including as Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Ambassador to Liberia, and Director General of the Foreign Service.

Thomas-Greenfield was born in Baker, Louisiana. She is the oldest of eight children and the first in her family to graduate from high school. She graduated from Louisiana State University in 1974 and went on to earn a Master of Arts from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Thomas-Greenfield presents an exceptional approach to U.S. foreign policy and has carried out her trademark “gumbo diplomacy” in postings across the globe.