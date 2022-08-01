WASHINGTON (KLFY)- U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy M.D. applauds $135 million Louisiana infrastructure funding through bipartisan infrastructure law.

Bill Cassidy applauded the new funding for Louisiana infrastructure, which will help protect roads, bridges, and infrastructure from natural disasters, flooding and coastal erosion.

The funding was made possibly by Cassidy’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The funding will be distributed throughout the next five years with $25 million this fiscal year.

“We know the devastation hurricanes and coastal erosion can cause to our infrastructure. I worked on the bipartisan infrastructure law specifically to ensure Louisiana has these resources to strengthen our roads and bridges, and keep our communities safe and resilient,” stated Dr. Cassidy.