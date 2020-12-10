Case against former school administrator accused of killing Baton Rouge teacher moved to Iberville Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The case against Robert Marks, a former school administrator accused of killing a pregnant teacher in 2016, has been dismissed by the 19th Judicial District in East Baton Rouge Parish and moved to the 18th Judicial District in Iberville Parish.

Marks was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and feticide for the death of Lyntell Washington, who police say was pregnant with Marks’ child. He is also accused of disposing of Washington’s body in Iberville Parish.

Additional charges were also brought against Marks, including aggravated kidnapping of a child and second-degree kidnapping of the deceased. Marks was also indicted on four counts of illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

The prosecution asked for a $2 million bond. Within an hour, the judge settled on a bond of $885,000.