Carports collapse under weight of ice, snow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Metal carports and awnings are collapsing under the weight of snow and ice accumulating as the second wave of winter weather pushes through the ArkLaTex.

It happened at the Town Oaks South apartment complex off Youree and Bert Kouns Wednesday morning. KTAL Meteorologist Jesse Kelly lives in the area and heard them give way.

“I heard this loud noise and the dog was going crazy and I looked outside and all the carports were collapsing.”

It’s not clear yet how many vehicles were damaged.

The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office got so many reports of this happening that they issued a warning on their official Facebook page.

“If you have a metal carport cover/awning for your vehicles, we have seen multiple situations where these have collapsed. We advise to move your vehicles out from under these types of coverings to avoid damage at this time.”

For some, the warning came too late. Several comments in response to the post said theirs had already collapsed, but others were able to move their vehicles before any damage was done.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office also shared a reminder early Wednesday afternoon, along with video of collapsed carports at another apartment complex in the parish.

Kelley says he expects more collapses of structures like these as the winter mix of snow, sleet and ice continues to move through the region.