Carnival cruise from New Orleans struck by ship in Cozumel

A photo from Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon shows the damage to the Carnival Glory after a collision with the Carnival Legend.
Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon

Videos showed the Carnival Glory crashing into the Carnival Legend as it tried to dock in Cozumel, Mexico.

NEW ORLEANS, La.(WWL-TV/Tegna)- Carnival Cruise Line is assessing damage to two of its ships that collided Friday morning in Cozumel, Mexico. 

Videos posted on social media showed the Carnival Glory hitting the Carnival Legend as it maneuvered to dock. 

In response to questions on Twitter, Carnival tweeted that it is assessing the damage to both ships. The company said there has been only one minor injury reported from a Carnival Glory guest who was hurt while they evacuated from the dining room. 

The company said in a statement that the Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it collided with the Carnival Legend, which was already alongside.

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” Carnival’s statement said. 

The company added that it doesn’t expect any disruptions to either ships’ planned itineraries. 

Passengers on-board Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas said on Twitter that the Glory almost hit their ship too. 

Editor’s note: The below videos showing the collision include explicit language. 

