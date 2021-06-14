Carjackings on the rise in Louisiana, AG says

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Attorney General Jeff Landry says the rise in carjackings across Louisiana “are plaguing our state.”

With motor vehicles used as the primary mode of transportation for many Louisiana citizens, Landry issued a warning on Monday to the millions of drivers in Louisiana and offered tips to increase their safety and awareness.

Approach car with phone stored and keys in hand . Look around and inside the car before entering.

. Look around and inside the car before entering. Park in well-lit areas clearly visible to public . If possible, keep car in garage and always lock the garage door to home.

. If possible, keep car in garage and always lock the garage door to home. Never leave valuables in plain sight . If possible, leave all personal property in the trunk of car.

. If possible, leave all personal property in the trunk of car. Trust instincts. Lock the doors immediately upon entering vehicle and be wary of people approaching car.

In New Orleans, according to the City Council’s Crime Dashboard, carjacking has increased 120.6% compared to last year. Through the first five months of 2021, 120 incidents of carjacking were reported – up from the 62 during the same time period in 2020.



This spike in New Orleans follows an average increase of carjackings in communities throughout our state and across our nation.

Additionally, Attorney General Landry encourages drivers to take the following actions if they are victimized by carjacking: