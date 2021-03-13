Caretaker allegedly killed by client identified

TERRYTOWN, La. — We now know the name of the caretaker who Jefferson Parish deputies say was killed by her special needs client in Terrytown.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office says 77-year-old Barbara Bridges from Harvey received a combination of blunt force trauma to the head and compressional asphyxia.

A family member made the grim discovery in the 1800 block of Green Oaks Drive before 8:00 Friday morning and called 911.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said, “These situations are difficult because we know what happened, and it’s not something that we’re trying to figure out. We know who did it at this point, and I don’t know if we’ll every know why.”

Lopinto said the special needs woman is non-verbal and he believes a fight lead to the victim’s death.

“Someone lost a loved one here today and our job is to give as much closure to them as possible by doing a good investigation,” Lopinto said.

Mark Alombro lives next-door and said his neighbor is autistic and occasionally would be heard screaming.

“When I walked outside and I seen everything, I was like, ‘This ain’t good.’ This ain’t good, especially when they have tape around a house,” Alombro said.

He’s heartbroken and wishes Bridges’ death could have been prevented.

“I’ll pray for all of them involved: the sitter, the mother, and the young girl,” Alombro said.

The suspect is being held in the psychiatric ward at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The Sheriff’s Office says doctors will determine the care she needs and how long she is held. At this time, it’s unclear if she will be booked. JPSO said that’s part of their ongoing investigation.