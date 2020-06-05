Car drives into Hammond Target; 1 person in custody, sources say

Sources tell WWL-TV that no one was hurt and no shots were fired.

HAMMOND, La. (WWL-TV)— Sources say one person is in custody after they drove a car into the Target store in the Hammond Square shopping center Friday afternoon.

The Hammond Police Department said it is working an “active scene” at the mall and one person is in custody.

Sources tell WWL-TV that no one was hurt and no shots were fired, despite conflicting reports on social media.

An employee from a nearby business tells WWL-TV that they heard shouting from the parking lot but did not hear any gunfire.

Police and the Hammond Rural Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area around the mall and Sanderson Farms facility until further notice.

This is a developing story. A WWL-TV news crew is at the scene.