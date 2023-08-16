GRAND LAKE, La. (KLFY) — Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that a detective shot a dog while investigating a residence.

On Monday Aug. 14, a detective with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s office went to a residence located on Borne Lane in the community of Grand Lake as part of an ongoing investigation, according to authorities.

Officials said while approaching the residence a medium-size dog weighing approximately 60 pounds ran out in an aggressive manner toward the detective. When the dog got within two-to-four feet from the detective, he fired his weapon and struck the dog, according to police.

The Sheriff’s Office said the detective immediately notified his supervisor of the incident, and an internal investigation was opened.

No information regarding the state of the dog was released.

Sheriff Ron Johnson said he has been in contact with a person representing the owner of the dog.