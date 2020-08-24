Cameron Parish orders mandatory evacuation starting 1 p.m. Monday

CAMERON, La. (KLFY) — The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory evacuation of the parish starting at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 in anticipation of the dual storms in the Gulf of Mexico.

This includes the lower parish communities south of the Intracoastal Waterway of Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake and areas south of Kelso Bayou Bridge in Hackberry.

“We also advise residents of Cameron Parish who live in an area not listed, that are prone to flooding, to also take all preliminary precautions and finalize their evacuation preparation plans at this time due to Tropical System Laura,” stated a press release. “Driving conditions are expected to remain favorable until mid-day on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Campers/travel trailers should also be removed from the areas of evacuation.”

Tropical storm-force winds are expected to start coming onshore as early as Wednesday evening. Resdients will be allowed to re-enter evacuated areas as long as conditions permit. Once it is determined that travel is no longer safe, no one will be allowed to enter.

For information concerning Cameron Parish please call (337) 775-7048 or (337) 775-5718.