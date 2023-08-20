CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Firefighters in Cameron Parish are currently battling a huge marsh fire.

The fire started last night, and there were multiples fires that got out of control in Creole, according to crews. More than a dozen firefighters were called out to the scene, including four fire trucks.

Crews on the scene told News 10 the fire burned through an area almost half the size of Carencro and people said they could see the smoke for miles.

Cameron Parish Fire Chief Tim Dupont told News 10 he was still on the scene trying to put the fire out.

“Though it is contained now on the southside, we’re still fighting it, and the northside, we’re fixing to have heavy equipment come in to further detect it,” Dupont said.

Although crews said the fire was contained, they are still working in extremely heated conditions.

No one was injured, and no homes were damaged, according to Dupont.

This is happening as The National Weather Service is forecasting critical fire conditions across parts of Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi.