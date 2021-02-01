Calcasieu sex offender arrested for failure to register

Louisiana

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:
John D. Fields

John D. Fields

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a convicted sex offender who was in violation of his sex offender registration requirements this past weekend.

John D. Fields, 65, of Lake Charles, was possibly living and working in Calcasieu Parish and failed to notify law enforcement, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. On Jan. 29, Fields confirmed to the CPSO Sex Offender Unit that he had been living and working in Calcasieu Parish since November 2020 and did not complete his sex offender registration.  He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.  He was released later the same day on a $10,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.    

Fields was convicted of first-degree rape in 2004 in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar