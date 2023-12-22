LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– A scam has reappeared, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents.

The scam starts after a person gets a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The caller, who may say they are with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office or use a current CPSO deputy’s name, tells the person to buy a prepaid card or submit a payment using a Bitcoin kiosk to void the warrant and prevent the arrest. The caller also says the person will be in jail for Christmas if the problem is not resolved, according to authorities.

CPSO wants to reassure the public that an officer would never ask for money or any form of payment when it comes to arrest warrants.

