Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to hold press conference tomorrow on FBI most wanted murderer

LAKE CHARLES, La (KLFY) — Tomorrow morning, Sheriff Tony Mancuso with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will talk about a 2011 homicide case involving FBI wanted fugitive suspect Joe Constance.

Joe Matthew Constance is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of his estranged wife in Calcasieu Parish on June 5, 2011.

It is alleged that Constance forcefully entered his estranged wife’s house, confronted other people in the house, threatened to shoot two of the people there, and physically assaulted another person while demanding to know where his estranged wife was.

When Constance located his estranged wife, he allegedly shot and killed her, then fled the scene.

That day, he was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated burglary, by the Fourteenth Judiciary District Court, the State of Louisiana, Parish of Calcasieu, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

A federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana on October 16, 2014, after Constance was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.