CALCASIEU, La. (KLFY) – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing Tuesday.

Taylor Mallett, 24, was last seen leaving his house at 6 a.m.

He said he was leaving for work but never arrived.

Police located Mallett’s car and keys near Galley Road and Joe Breaux Road in Hayes.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mallett.

If anyone sees him or knows of his whereabouts, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.