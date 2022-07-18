LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – After further investigation of a crash involving a motorcycle and a four-wheeler, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) has arrested a women on two counts of negligent homicide.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on December 23rd, CPSO officers responded to a crash at the 3100 block of David Road in Westlake. The initial investigation revealed that both vehicles were traveling northbound on David Road when the motorcycle struck the four-wheeler from behind.

Upon impact, the driver of the motorcycle and both passengers of the four-wheeler were ejected. Resulting in the death of 29-year-old Trey Augustine and a juvenile.

After further investigation, the driver of the four-wheeler, 30-year-old Heidi A. Corley, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center where she was charged with two counts of negligent homicide and off road vehicles authorization for use on the shoulders of certain publics roads.

Corley was taken into custody on July 17th and released that same evening with a bond set at $155,000.

CPSO Sgt. Terry Faulk leads the investigation of this crash.